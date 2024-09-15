Margaret Qualley details 'cute' Jack Antonoff proposal

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff tied the knot in 2023

Margaret Qualley has shared some behind-the-scenes information on how husband Jack Antonoff proposed to her.

Qualley recalled their May 2022 engagement in a new interview to promote her body horror film The Substance.

The actress revealed that the Bleachers frontman popped the question during the filming of The Substance, and she jumped on him, leading to the musician cutting his knee.

“I was so excited that I tackled him and he cut his knee, and I flipped over a chair, but it was cute,” Qualley told The Sunday Times newspaper.

The actress said that she feels lucky that she found the Chinatown hitmaker when she did, saying, “I have a lot of 40-year-old single girlfriends that are just like, ‘Helloooo, what the f---? Everyone’s terrible!’ "

The Maid star said she wrote in her journal that she’d marry Antonoff the very day that they met.

The couple then tied the knot in August 2023, with celebrities including Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Lana Del Rey and Cara Delevingne in attendance.

Recalling the wedding ceremony that took place in New Jersey, Qualley revealed that her sister Rainey performed a rendition of Etta James' 1960 classic At Last.

“She’s confident in that regard. She was also drunk,” Maragret Qualley shared.