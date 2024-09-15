'James Bond' star gets honest about future in franchise

Ben Whishaw, who played Q in the James Bond film series, is low on confidence about his appearance in the upcoming spy movie.



Speaking to BBC One's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, the 43-year-old said, "I don’t think I’m going to be in the next one. I think they’re going to start all over again, and with a new cast, a completely new cast, I think that’s my hunch, but I don’t know. I have no idea."

But, the British star opened his gate for any future opportunity to appear in the Bond film.

"But I… think it might need a kind of new lease of life and a whole new group of people," he noted. "I think it could be good for it, but if they asked me, I would do it, of course."

In other news, former Bond girl Gemma Arterton, who was cast in 2008's Quantum of Solace, recently recalled a terrifying incident during the shooting.

"I remember being on a set once and the director said, “You’re going to shag on the bed,'" she told Radio Times.

"I’d never have accepted the role if it was going to be filmed," the actress clarified.

"The other actor, God bless him, was mortified. There were very high-profile people there," Gemma concluded.