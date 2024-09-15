Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck prioritize kids amid split: Souce

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are navigating their divorce, they are giving priority to family.

On September 14 the pair spent time having a fun lunch with their kids at the polo lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, as per a source told People magazine.

The evening outing included Lopez's twins Emma and Max, 16 as well as Affleck's children 15-year-old Seraphine and 12-year-old Samuel

Affleck also fathers 18-year-old Violet who is a freshman in college.

Lopez shares her twin children with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck shares his all three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

"They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out," the source said to the outlet.

The insider went on to say, "[Jennifer's] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably."

"A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn't want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority," the tipster tattled.

It is pertinent to mention that their appearance came less than a month after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck.