Margaret Qualley spills major family plans with Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley opened up about her family planning with husband Jack Antonoff.



During a recent chat with The Sunday Times, the 29-year-old actress revealed how many children she wants with the Grammy-winning producer.

“I’d be thrilled with two. I want one and then I want the other one to have a friend,” Qualley told the outlet.



“My brother and sister are my best friends, so I can’t imagine not having that.”

Moreover, during her interview for the promotion of her latest horror film The Substance, she shared some behind-the-scenes information on how her Antonoff proposed to her.

Qualley revealed that the Bleachers frontman popped the question during the filming of her new film in 2022 and with excitement she jumped on him which resulted in cutting his knee.

Qualley explained the moment in details, "I was so excited that I tackled him and he cut his knee, and I flipped over a chair, but it was cute."

The couple then got married after more than a year in August 2023 in the presence of their celebrity friends including Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne, and Lana Del Rey.