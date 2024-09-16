Meryl Streep glams up in pink for red carpet awards night in L.A

Meryl Streep showed up in pink at the star-studded red carpet for the award night in Loss Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, the actress donned a double breasted blazer which she teamed with matching wide legged trousers.

Moreover, the Mamma Mia star opted for a coordinated tie neck blouse under the jacket and added inches to her frame in a pair of silver heels.

Additionally, she toted her belongings around in a chic pink handbag and accessorized with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

While styling her long tresses in a neat half up do, Meryl completed her red carpet outfit with a pair of red framed reading glasses.

As per the publication, Streep, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in Only Murders In The Building, was all smiles as she posed up a storm ahead of the awards ceremony.

It is worth mentioning that The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards is set to honor the best of television at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, September 15.