Kate Middleton ‘complicating everything' by throwing red meat to the hounds

Kate Middleton has just wound up under the microscope of royal experts for the way she’s taken to delivering her ‘cancer-free’ message to the public

Barbara Ellen, a writer for The Guardian made admissions about all this in her own piece.

It referenced the cancer update video Kate posted to her Instagram account and features a breakdown of whether her approach is even royal anymore.

According to Ms Ellen, “you could appreciate why some fellow cancer sufferers might find it overly photogenic and filtered, and not just in terms of the images.”

Especially “after the cyclone of scrutiny surrounding her diagnosis, one could easily imagine Kate feeling pressured into appeasing the ever-ravenous double-headed triffid of media and public.”

Almost as if the thought was that “’Red meat must be thrown to the hounds’.”

In the eyes of Ms Ellen, “All these could be significant factors, but are they the only ones – and are they the core motivators?”

“Stylistically, the video verges on corny (you can tell they’re relative Insta-newbies), but so what? Doesn’t the Princess of Wales have the right to feel as terrified and transformed by cancer as anybody else?” she also added.

“Obviously, Kate and William want the royal family (what King George VI sagely dubbed “the firm”) to modernise and survive. Then again, this new film seems to go beyond the standard royal grift. “

Before signing off though she made it clear that, “whatever soft-focus aspiration is going on, something key is missing. Poring over it for the umpteenth time (Yes, I know, I should get a life), it hits me: the couple in the video are presenting as many complicated things, but not as royal.”