Will Smith gets subtle diss from 'Slow Horses' Emmy-winning writer

Slow Horses writer Will Smith was celebrated for outstanding writing for a drama series at the Emmy Awards last night.

Taking to the stage, Smith first addressed the initial surprise upon his name being called out on the stage, saying that his intention is far from the aggressive 2022 Oscars slap incident involving the Bad Boys: Ride or Die star and Chris Rock.

"First of all, relax — despite my name, I come in peace," Smith said in his acceptance speech.



Following the incident, Smith was given a 10-year ban from the Motion Picture Academy after his misconduct at the 94th Oscars.

This ban prohibits Smith from attending any Academy-related events, virtual or real, for the next decade.



Slow Horses received six total nominations at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Slow Horses creator, Smith, is also known for his work on series like Veep, The Thick of It, and Avenue 5.

The writer and producer has been nominated for five total Primetime Emmy awards and won two other times, in 2016 and 2015, for producing HBO's Veep.