Jean Smart jokes about Emmys 2024 win: 'I just don't get enough attention'

Jean Smart receives the ‘Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series’ award at the 2024 Emmy

Jean Smart has accepted the trophy of the “Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series” at the 2024 Emmy Awards.



While receiving the award for her role as Deborah Vance in the Max (formerly known as HBO Max) comedy Hacks on Sunday, the 73-year-old actress joked, "It's very humbling, it really is, and I appreciate this, because I just don't get enough attention."



The star thanked the series creators Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, and Lucia Aniello, saying, "I'll never be able to thank you enough for thinking of me."

"And Casey [Bloys], and Sarah [Aubrey], and everybody at HBO, Max — no, HBO. I'm sorry," Jean added.



The Babylon star won the accolade after beating out Ayo Edebiri, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Quinta Brunson, and Selena Gomez in the category.

For those unversed, Jean also won an Emmy Award for "Best Actress in a Comedy Series" in 2021 and 2022 for her role in Hacks. She has a collection of a total of six Emmy Awards.

