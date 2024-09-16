Prince William reveals practical approach to dealing with Harry once becomes King

Prince William has shown how he plans to handle his estranged brother Prince Harry once he becomes king, per a royal expert.



Prince Harry celebrated his 40th milestone birthday on September 15 and received public wishes from the Royal Family via social media posts. William and Kate were among the royals who took to their official social media handles to wish the Duke of Sussex.

They shared a picture of the Duke sitting at a table, smiling wide while looking dapper in a suit.

After William shared the birthday wish for Harry, the Express’ weekend royal editor Nathan Kay penned an analysis, pointing out that the Prince of Wales' short wish for Harry shows how he will treat his brother once he becomes king.

He wrote: “Although not a deeply personal note, William's willingness to acknowledge his brother on his birthday demonstrates how he will treat his brother when he becomes King - with distant respect and at more than arm's length.”

This comes after the brothers didn’t talk to each other at a recent memorial service for their late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, held in the UK. Insiders at the event claimed that the duo kept away from each other and left separately.