Emmys 2024: Billy Crudup shares his first thoughts after winning trophy

Billy Crudup, who won the “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series” trophy at the 2024 Emmy Awards, revealed what was going through his head when he first heard his name as a winner on Sunday.

Speaking to People magazine, The Morning Show star said he thought about his wife, Naomi Watts, as he received his Emmy Award on September 15.

“Don't black out, don't throw up, kiss my wife,” the 56-year-old actor jokingly told the outlet.

When Billy asked if he was able to handle those three things, he responded, “Yep!”

"At this point in my career, to get the opportunity to play a character like this, that people respond to, and test the limits of my ability, it's really rare," the Big Fish star said of his win.



“All of my friends are actors. I know how rare it is, so I feel grateful that I'm in the middle of my life and can appreciate this kind of chance,” he added.

Naomi also expressed her excitement over her husband's win, saying she was proud of him.



“He works really hard on this character and loves the material and so I just felt really happy for him,” shared Noami, who was also nominated for her performance in Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.

