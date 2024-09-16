Prince Harry's display of care for Kate Middleton on milestone birthday revealed

Prince Harry’s display of care for Kate Middleton on milestone birthday

Prince Harry celebrated his milestone 40th birthday with Meghan Markle and their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, but his last milestone birthday was quite different.



When the Duke of Sussex turned 30, he was still a working royal and seemingly had a good relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

For his 30th birthday, the now-Prince and Princess of Wales planned a birthday dinner at Kensington Palace. They invited his pals and cousins Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara Tindall.

However, in the days leading up to the party, Kate began experiencing severe morning sickness while pregnant with Princess Charlotte. So, Harry called off the party since Kate was at the forefront of arranging the party.

A source told The Mirror: "Harry was in no doubt that the party should be postponed, even though 30 is an important milestone. Kate had been very involved in organizing Harry's party, and once she fell ill he felt it wrong to let the event go ahead."

Despite Harry’s efforts to cancel the party weren’t successful, and it went ahead, but at Clarence House rather than Kensington Palace, per Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, for his 40th birthday, Prince Harry is reportedly set to enjoy hiking with close pals close to his home in Montecito. Meghan Markle and their kids will reportedly stay at home.