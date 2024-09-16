Taylor Swift to skip Travis Kelce's upcoming 'NFL' games?

Taylor Swift may not be showing up to the upcoming NFL games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. However, it surely has nothing to do with the faux “contract” making rounds on social media.

Even though the sensational popstar has been showing up at the first two games of the season, she is to resume her ongoing and wildly popular Eras Tour that might just clash with the days the upcoming games are to be held.

Comparing the schedules of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Lover crooner, as of now, there might just be three dates that Swift might just skip.

The first date is possibly October 20 when Swift would be in Miami, Florida for her Eras Tour concert while Kelce would be playing in a regular season NFL game on the same day.

That game is a bog deal not only to the tight end but to his entire team since it’s a Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, which is supposedly to be nationally televised.

October 27 would also be the date when the Blank Space hitmaker might just skip Kelce’s game since she would be performing in New Orleans while the athlete would be facing off against his division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lastly, December 8 would also be one of the dates when Swift and Kelce would both be busy in their endeavors, as the singer would be delighting the crowd of Vancouver while the Kansas City Chiefs would be playing against the Los Angeles Chargers.