 
Geo News

Taylor Swift to skip Travis Kelce's upcoming 'NFL' games?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may not be spending time with each other in the near future

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2024

Taylor Swift to skip Travis Kelces upcoming NFL games?
Taylor Swift to skip Travis Kelce's upcoming 'NFL' games?

Taylor Swift may not be showing up to the upcoming NFL games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. However, it surely has nothing to do with the faux “contract” making rounds on social media.

Even though the sensational popstar has been showing up at the first two games of the season, she is to resume her ongoing and wildly popular Eras Tour that might just clash with the days the upcoming games are to be held.

Comparing the schedules of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Lover crooner, as of now, there might just be three dates that Swift might just skip.

The first date is possibly October 20 when Swift would be in Miami, Florida for her Eras Tour concert while Kelce would be playing in a regular season NFL game on the same day.

That game is a bog deal not only to the tight end but to his entire team since it’s a Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, which is supposedly to be nationally televised.

October 27 would also be the date when the Blank Space hitmaker might just skip Kelce’s game since she would be performing in New Orleans while the athlete would be facing off against his division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lastly, December 8 would also be one of the dates when Swift and Kelce would both be busy in their endeavors, as the singer would be delighting the crowd of Vancouver while the Kansas City Chiefs would be playing against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Emmys 2024 red carpet statements: What the A-listers are preaching
Emmys 2024 red carpet statements: What the A-listers are preaching
Prince William reveals practical approach to dealing with Harry once becomes King video
Prince William reveals practical approach to dealing with Harry once becomes King
Taylor Swift attends Patrick Mahomes' birthday party without Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift attends Patrick Mahomes' birthday party without Travis Kelce
Victoria Beckham flaunts abs on new 'gym catwalk' video
Victoria Beckham flaunts abs on new 'gym catwalk'
Selena Gomez stirs engagement rumors with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez stirs engagement rumors with Benny Blanco
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face neighbours flak
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face neighbours flak
Martin Short whispers something sweet to Selena Gomez at 2024 Emmys
Martin Short whispers something sweet to Selena Gomez at 2024 Emmys
Prince Harry's display of care for Kate Middleton on milestone birthday revealed video
Prince Harry's display of care for Kate Middleton on milestone birthday revealed