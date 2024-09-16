Scooter Braun rushes to Taylor Swift's defense amid Trump feud

Taylor Swift just had an unexpected personality take her side amid her feud with politician, Donald Trump.

After the ex-President mentioned that he “hates Taylor Swift” Scooter Braun decided to step in to voice his opinion.

Shocking Swifties worldwide, given his rather complex history with the songstress, he still decided to side with Swift, giving a rather bold response to Trump’s Social Truth post where he wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

Responding to the Republican presidential nominee, Braun took to his official Instagram account to support Kamala Harris.

With this, he has taken the Blank Space hitmaker’s side who endorsed the vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee last week.

Additionally, taking inspiration from Swift’s 1989 album hit song, Shake it Off, Braun wrote on his Instagram Stories feature, "Shake it off Donald. Kamala 2024.”

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun share a rather bitter history with multiple clashes in the past. In 2019, Braun’s Ithaca Holdings got a hold of Big Machine, the Lover crooner’s former label.

In what was reported to be a 300-million-dollar deal, the ex-manager to Swift gained control of her first six albums.

Swift wrote, "For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in.”

"I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums,” she concluded.