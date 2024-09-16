Netflix shares 'Bridgerton' season 4 news with Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha photo

Netflix's 'Bridgerton' season 4 will star Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha in lead roles

Netflix has announced that Bridgerton season four is officially in production.

Taking to Instagram, the streaming giant shared the first official photo of the lead actors Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, writing, “please rise for sophie baek & benedict bridgerton!!!”





They added: “Here's your first official photo of yerin ha and luke thompson on the set of BRIDGERTON S4. now OFFICIALLY!! in production.”

The upcoming season will focus on Benedict Bridgerton’s love story with Sophie Baek, a maid who crosses paths with him after sneaking into his mother Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball.

As for the cast, Netflix has added three new actors: Katie Leung, as Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, and Isabella Wei as Posy Li.

The returning cast includes the entire Bridgerton clan, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, onathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton.

Others returning include, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Victor Alli as Francesca Bridgerton’s Husband John Stirling, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper.

However, a few stars have yet to be confirmed as returning, including the beloved Simone Ashley as Anthony’s wife Kate. The actress has said that she’d love to return, but her name was left off the official cast list.

The Featherington sisters, played by Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains, and their husbands, played by Lorn Macdonald and James Phoon have also been left off the press release.