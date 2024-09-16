 
Cardi B feels like 'dying' after post-baby gym routine

Cardi B welcomed her third child with estranged husband Offset

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2024

Cardi B is back to her workout routine after giving birthday to her third child.

On Thursday, Cardi announced the arrival of her third child, calling her " prettiest lil thing."

Now, just a week after the rapper is back to her workout routine. Sharing a video clip on Instagram Story, Cardi showcased herself on the stair master at the gym.

In the video clip, she explained that she was focusing on light exercises, stating, "Since Im off tonight im doing a late night gym session... No heavy lifting, no weight just straight stair master until next week and I start with @fitking_plem."

She shared that her postpartum recovery with this baby is different compared to her previous experiences.

"Remember ladies this is my third baby ... with my other 2 babies I was still on bedrest on my first week," the rapper noted, admitting, "I'm dying."

Cardi revealed she spent 30 minutes on the stair master, exclaiming, "Big thirty minutes on the stair master.....ITS PERSONAL!!!!"

She also added a playful comment with a popular TikTok soundbite, "Do you know you got 30 minutes? YAAAAASSSS THIRTY THIRTY."

Cardi welcomed her new baby with estranged husband Offset.

