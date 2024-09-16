Taylor Zakhar Perez dishes details on 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine star in 'Red, White & Royal Blue'

Taylor Zakhar Perez has dished details about the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel and other franchise plans.

Taylor played American president’s son Alex Claremont-Diaz alongside Nicholas Galitzine's Prince Henry in the movie based on author Casey McQuiston‘s novel of the same name.

While attending the 2024 Emmy Awards, Taylor was asked about the plot of the sequel.

He replied to ET: “I still know nothing. And for a good reason. Because moments like this when I just want to overshare. And because I like you so much, and I want to share.”

The Kissing Booth star said he was “happy” he didn’t know the details about the plot. He added that discussions are going on about character arcs and character growth and where we’d like to see them go.”

“But the nuances, leave that to Matthew [Lopez, director] and Casey,” he shared.

Taylor went on to reveal that he had “hoped” for sequels when he said yes to the first film.

“Because it was a great book, and it kind of left you hanging after you read it,” he told Variety. “I mean, I hope that there’s like three of them. I think it could be a nice trilogy.”

He noted that he’d be up for a Broadway musical of Red, White & Royal Blue, but it’ll have to be “funny.”

“We need a very funny musical,” said Taylor Zakhar Perez.