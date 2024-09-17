Prince William ‘clenching teeth' after breaking for Harry

Prince William has not willingly wished Prince Harry on his birthday, it is revealed.



The Prince of Wales, who extended greetings on social media as Harry turned 40 last week, did so in honour of father King Charles.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward "King Charles would have celebrated his son's 40th from a distance. Milestone birthdays are important to the royals. Whatever upsets Harry has caused would have been forgotten for the day.

She adds: “Even Prince William wished his brother Happy Birthday – even if it was through clenched teeth. He doesn't trust him, but together with his family, he wished him the best on his milestone birthday."

Speaking of Harry, the expert added: "Harry would never have envisaged himself living in California 10 years ago. He was still dedicated to the military although his active career was ending.

"He founded the Invictus Games and the first tournament took place to huge fanfare in London in September 2014 around the time of his 30th birthday. Harry celebrated his 30th with his mates at a grand dinner in Clarence House. His 40th will be in the sunshine of Montecito with a wife and two kids. He says he is happier now. We hope he is."