Rebel Wilson reveals which 'Pitch Perfect' co-star made her want to direct

Rebel Wilson give credits to her co-star Elizabeth Banks for inspiring her to step into directing.

The actress, famed for her role in Pitch Perfect, made her directorial debut with The Deb, a musical comedy that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 14.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Wilson shared that watching Banks direct Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015 sparked her interest in filmmaking.

She told the outlet, "Elizabeth Banks came as a first-time female director and directed Pitch 2, and that just went gangbusters. And I think we, all of us girls, kind of watched that and went, ‘Huh'," adding, "It was inspiring to us that we could get out there and do it."

This realization also impacted their fellow Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow, who have since gone on to direct their own films.

Wilson explained that they stay in touch through a text group, where they support each other's projects.

"We're talking about what we are doing and are very, very, very supportive of each other. And we are pretty different girls and I am sure the movies we are all creating are all quite very, very different," she said.