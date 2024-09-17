Hayley Erbert enjoys date night with Derek Hough amid her surgical healing

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert just enjoyed their date night at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The renowned dancing couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday to attend the Walt Disney Company's Emmy Awards Celebration at the Music Center.

Hough rocked a classic black-coloured tuxedo with a peacock-feather-like lapel fixture, while Erbert wore a silver minidress featuring a feathery midsection and a bejeweled bodice, as per PEOPLE.

Their outing marks one of the couple’s first public appearance since the 29-year-old underwent emergency craniectomy back in December 2023 after she was hospitalized due to a diagnosis of cranial hematoma.

In previous outings, after wrapping up their Symphony of Dance tour together in the previous month, Hough and Erbert attended the Los Angeles premiere of the anticipated movie Inside Out 2, in June, this year.

Erbert, showcased the highlights of her return to stage a few days after wrapping up her tour with Hough in San Diego, on her official Instagram.

“The Symphony of Dance tour has only been over for a few days and I still haven’t quite found the words to express my emotions,” the dancer wrote in the post.