Khloe Kardashian gushes over son Tatum: 'Mommy's Boy'

Khloe Kardashian gushes over her son Tatum

Khloe Kardashian is spending some quality time with her 2-year-old son.



The 40-year-old reality TV star took to her official Instagram account to share a sweet moment with Tatum.

The mother of two posted an adorable selfie from her car while holding Tatum on her Lap.

Tatum can be seen sporting a black T shirt while the proud mom wore a brown top and completed her look with gold accessories

Khloe penned down the caption, "Mommy’s Boy forever," with heart and arrow emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe shares Tatum and her 6-year-old daughter, True with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Previously, in the month of September, Khloe posted an adorable image of Tatum hugging his older cousin Saint, Kim Kardashian's son.

"I was going through my camera roll and I came across this photo of Saint and Tatum. Saint is the absolute sweetest when it comes to babies, but his connection to Tatum is one that can’t be explained," she captioned the post.