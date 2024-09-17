Noami Watts gives rare insights into her 2024 Emmys glam up

Naomi Watts has been part of awards nights ever since she started her acting career in the early 2000s, after her years of experience she could do a master class on how to dominate the red carpets.



Though her experince is undeniable, the Fued actress said she always gets nervous ahead of the shows.

“I'm never relaxed. No matter how much practice you have, it's quite unnerving, really, having lots of people call your name. It really just goes against the instinct of being relaxed," she told People.

The 55-year-old actress revealed what helps her to calm down is her husband, Billy Crudup, “That said, having my husband [Billy Crudup] to do it with definitely makes me feel calmer and the strength of the unity."

Additionally, her trusted make up team also supports her. Watts glam team includes hairstylist Robert Vetica, stylist Jeanann Williams, makeup artist Mary Wiles, and nail artist Tracey Sutter.

“I like to go with the devils you know, They know what colors work on you. Or they know if you get fussy about putting on your own mascara, or it's just always good to have a shorthand. I love my glam team, and I’m so lucky to get to call them my friends," she gushed over her team.

It is pertinent to mention that Watts was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her role in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.