Jessica Simpson in awe of much-taller son but ignores husband's birthday

Jessica Simpson expresses her surprise at her 11-year-old son's height

Jessica Simpson is flexing about her much-taller son but ignoring other milestones in the family.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram Stories with a bunch of family moments on Tuesday, including a cute comparison of her 11-year-old son's height as the mother-son duo posed with their backs facing one another as they stood in their kitchen.

However, the actress-singer, 44, completely snubbed her husband and former NFL tight end, Eric Johnson, who turned 45 on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that Simpson also posted a cryptic video message on her husband's birthday seemingly aimed at him after sparking split rumours months earlier.

The video clip from October 2023 was originally posted by singer Tyrese, showing a preacher saying, "Forgiveness doesn’t change the person who hurt you. Are you listening to me?"

“Forgiveness doesn’t change that person. Forgiveness changes you. Guess what forgiveness does not do?” the clip continued. “Forgiveness does not mean you forget. One of the most crazy theories is that you forgive and forget. You don’t forget, but you do have the opportunity to forgive every time you remember.”

The footage concluded with a warning to those who refuse to forgive those who have wronged them.

“If I don’t put into practice forgiveness for those that have hurt me and those that have impacted me in a negative way, then I hold myself hostage to a prison that God never intended for me to stay put in.”

The split rumours emerged as the Take My Breath Away singer shared several photos without her wedding ring just weeks ahead of Valentine’s Day this year.

“When Jessica and Eric are fighting, the ring comes off,” a source told Life & Style on February 29, adding that her justification is that “it makes her feel like a fraud wearing her ring if they’re not getting along.”