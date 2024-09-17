Kate Middleton, Prince William marriage: New claims made as Princess completes Chemotherapy

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has revealed in an emotional video that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.



The palace released an emotional statement of Kate Middleton and the video also features Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Following the video statement, an insider has made startling revelations about Kate Middleton and William’s marriage amid her cancer battle.

The source says while the video is the start of a carefully orchestrated comeback to public life, it is also a reflection of Kate and William’s marriage as they emerge 'stronger and more loved-up' than ever at the end of their toughest year yet.

The Heat World quoted the insiders as saying, “They’ve always had a special bond, but this crisis has strengthened it and brought them even closer together.”

“Everyone’s saying they’re like a couple of newlyweds again. They’re so madly in love. That’s why they have given people such an intimate glimpse into their life as a couple and a family. They genuinely can’t contain their adoration for each other and feel so lucky – they want to broadcast it to the whole world.”