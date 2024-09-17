Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle 'pretty hopeless' about future with latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly left her sister-in-law Meghan Markle feeling ‘pretty hopeless’ about the future.



According to a report by the Closer, the sources have claimed that Meghan ‘envies’ how easy it seems to be for the Princess of Wales to connect with the public.

The insiders made these claims after Kate Middleton received massive love and support from public as she released a video to confirm she has completed chemotherapy.

“Any time Meghan tries to open up and share her truth, the way Kate did in her video, she seems to get slammed for it. Seeing the way Kate’s video has been received by the public and the press has highlighted how differently they are viewed and there’s no getting around the fact that Meghan has been put in one category and Kate in another," the source said and added “It feels very unfair and like there’s simply no way out.”

Kate Middleton’s video has left Meghan feeling like she has ‘backed into a corner where there’s no way she can have that rapport with the public that Kate does’

Meghan is ‘genuinely happy’ that Kate is better, of course, but “she’s feeling pretty hopeless about the future and this episode has triggered a lot of painful memories.”