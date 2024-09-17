 
Whoopi Goldberg shares thoughts on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's family reunion

Whoopi Goldberg defends Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s ‘affectionate’ brunch reunion over the weekend

Web Desk
September 17, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg shared her thoughts on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s family reunion at The Beverly Hills hotel over the weekend.

The View co-host defended their actions, saying how "hard" it must be for them as people “sit around to judge” them.

 “It is very difficult, because people like us sit around and we judge it,” Whoopi told viewers on Monday. “Maybe we just say, ‘Oh, how nice [that] they’re hanging out together.”

“Because the kids hear all of this. People see all of this. And it is very difficult to figure out what’s going on in somebody else’s relationship,” she added.

Whoopi continued, “I’m assuming they went out because [the] kids wanted to go out, and everybody was doing their thing. And if you’re happy with your family, then you’re affectionate with them. … It doesn’t mean you’re going home with them again. It just means I’m not so mad at you that I can’t sit across from you.”

For the unversed, Jennifer was recently spotted having lunch with her estranged husband, Ben, and his children Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, amid their ongoing divorce battle.

