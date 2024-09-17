Charli XCX stuns in blue post thrilling fans with 'Brat' remix album news

Charli XCX appeared to be in good spirits after thrilling fans by announcing that she will release a remixed version of her album Brat.

In the picture, the English singer donned a blue dress which she wore with several black belts with silver detailing.

In order to finish her look, Charli went for a black pair of fingerless gloves and a studded black bracelet.

Moreover, the Boys singer shared the image to her Instagram page with the caption, “Detroit was c***” and footage of her concert in the Michigan city.



According to Daily Mail, Charli recently took to X to announce that on October 11, she will release a new version of her sixth studio album Brat.

Additionally, she described the new album as, “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.”

It is worth mentioning that Charli released the first Brat in June, and it was preceded by its singles Von Dutch and 360.

Furthermore, according to Metacritic, Brat as a whole is the highest-rated album of 2024 and Charli achieved her highest chart debut after 11 years of releasing albums.