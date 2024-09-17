 
Chrissy Teigen shares glimpse of her kids' latest adventures

Chrissy Teigen gives a little sneak-peek into fun moments with her kids enjoying their new life adventures

September 17, 2024

Chrissy Teigen shares glimpse of her kids' latest adventures 

Chrissy Teigen showcased cute moments with her kids while sharing a glimpse into their adventures.

The Cravings cookbook author shared a new carousel of snaps and clips on her Instagram of her youngest daughter and gave a glimpse into the 20-month-old’s latest adventures.

In terms of the caption, she wrote, “esti googs,” which revealed Esti at a dance class in a black tutu and during a trip to Benihana, along with watching her big brother Miles playing soccer.

While proving to be a supportive little sister, Esti played cheerleader and water girl as she was captured in two videos chanting Miles’ name on the sidelines and helping him keep hydrated.

In regards to this, Esti said “Miles, go Miles,” during the video as her mom repeated her words.

Moreover, in the second video, Esti handed Miles a water bottle and blue sports drink and Teigen said, “Say thank you Esti,” to which Miles replied, “Thank you Esti.”

In the carousel post, a final picture featured a close-up of Esti smiling with chocolate around her mouth.

In this regard, WAGS LA star Nicole Williams English wrote in the comments section, “Oh I love her little voice!” while Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, added hearts in the comment section.

According to People, it is worth mentioning that Chrissy’s latest post came after she revealed that Esti was a little unsure about dance class last month. 

