Fans see Cillian Murphy in 'Harry Potter' series as 'game changer'

Cillian Murphy has become a fan favourite for the key role in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

According to speculations, Murphy might take on the role of Voldemort in the upcoming series.

While there's no confirmation, fans on social media, specially X (Formerly Twitter) are buzzing that the Oppenheimer actor would be the perfect fit for the iconic role.

One user called the idea as "game changer," while another noted it would be "perfect casting."

"If not Voldemort easily Lucious Malfoy," a user suggested.

However, another noted that these are just "rumours" adding, "if cillian murphy ends up playing lord voldemort in max's new harry potter series, it could definitely bring an interesting and unique take on the character let's wait for official confirmation before getting too carried away with speculation."

The series will adapt J.K. Rowling’s seven books and filming is expected to start in 2025.

Casting call for the lead trio (Harry, Hermione, and Ron) has already been released, seeking children aged 9 to 11.

The Irish actor is famed for his performances in Peaky Blinders, Oppenheimer, Batman Begins, and more.