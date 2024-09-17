Photo: Real reason behind Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage delay

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s marriage is on the cards, but a factor is delaying the much-awaited union of the Spider-Man duo.

Recently, an insider dished to Life & Style that the duo wants to start a new chapter of life, and their families have already started discussing the wedding plans.

However, the confidante revealed, “The real issue they have to figure out is what country to have the wedding – the US, England or some kind of neutral territory.”

They also said of the celebrity couple, “And as with everything they do as a couple, they are very focused on keeping things classy, inclusive and fashion-forward.”

Speaking of the acting pair, the confidante shared that the duo has grown as a couple ever since Tom and Zendaya confirmed their romance in 2021.

“Tom’s immature partying days are long behind him and he has spent years proving to Zendaya that he can be a really great partner and potentially an excellent father too,” the insider claimed.

In conclusion, they declared, “Their wedding will launch them into the next phase of their lives in high style.”