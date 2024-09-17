Dua Lipa keeps summer alive with her 'precious' look

Dua Lipa is still holding onto summer.

On Sunday, Lipa shared behind-the-scenes photos from a photoshoot, showcasing her embracing summer style.

Lipa looked stunning in eye-catching shimmering hotpants and bralette combo.

Dua Lipa is 'happy' to captivate fans with her stunning look

In the photos shared, the Houdini singer flaunted her bold style wearing super-short white hotpants by Miu Miu and a matching glitzy cream bralette.

To adapt the look for the cooler weather, she added a dramatic white fluffy coat.

She excitedly wrote in the caption, "how happy imma be to see you all soon sign up for the radical optimism tour pre-sale now!!! happy happy Sunday."

Fans and followers has expressed their love for her in the comments section.

One wrote, "Mamacita you look very precious," while another added, "This is how happy should be."

According to Hello! magazine, this isn't first time Lipa flaunted hotpants, she has carried the trend throughout 2024 at various event.

The Dance the Night crooner wore crystal-encrusted hotpants at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, and sported bright white micro leather shorts at the Nos Alive Festival in Lisbon.