Whoopi Goldberg approves J.Lo, Ben’s ‘Cozy’ brunch?

Whoopi Goldberg shared her opinion on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent family brunch amid divorce proceedings.

According to Page Six, the co-host of The View admitted that rekindling their relationship is challenging for both partners, as people always judge them for being famous exes.

Goldberg believed J.Lo and Affleck's children became the reason for their Polo Lounge meeting, as she went on to say, "I think they went because [their] kids wanted to."

Taking into account the couple’s display of affection, the 68-year-old actress commented, "I'm assuming... everybody was doing their thing, and if you're happy with your family, then you are affectionate with them."

“It doesn't mean you're going home with them again. It just means, you know, 'I'm not so mad at you that I can't sit across from you."

She also voiced her concerns about the potential impact of the couple’s separation on J.Lo’s twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck’s kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

As per the same outlet, Goldberg's co-hosts also expressed their worries, and Alyssa Farrah Griffin alerted by saying, "It can be hard and disorienting for kids when they feel like they're in the gray space in relationships."

"Maybe they're giving it a second try, and then maybe those divorce papers will disappear," Sunny Hostin conjectured.

In addition, Ana Navarro shared her thoughts about why Ben Affleck might still be attracted to J.Lo, saying, "Who can blame Ben? J. Lo is looking great."

Navarro further emphasized the importance of keeping a good relationship for their blended families.

"I do like this a lot though because they were married for a couple of years, they dated before that, they've become blended families, and they both have teenage kids who've become close with each other and are friendly with each other. I think it's good to keep that going. They can get a divorce, but it doesn't mean their families need to be estranged," Navarro concluded.

For those unaware, J.Lo and Affleck recently went for lunch with their kids, and were spotted sitting together in Affleck's car amid their ongoing divorce.