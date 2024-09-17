Prince Harry, Meghan Markle let loose at star studded party

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly had a blast on their friend Tyler Perry’s 55th birthday bash on September 14.



Per the Daily Mail, the Sussexes were beaming as they left the star studded party, attended by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Alicia Keys, actor Aaron O'Connell, Paramount and Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins and his fashion designer wife Tracy Robbins.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Harry and Meghan sat together in the backseat of their car, with the Duchess of Sussex laughing as her husband held up a phone.

A staffer from the party told the publication that there was "a lot of music, dancing and singing."

He added: "Lots of speeches and food too. Everyone was having a lot of fun. It was a good party. There were a lot of famous people, but I cannot say any more."

The party marked the first of two enjoyed by the Sussexes on consecutive days, the second being the Duke of Sussex’s own 40th birthday celebration on 15 September.

Prince Harry is said to have celebrated his birthday with Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at their Montecito home.

He told People: "The best gift I’ve ever been given is, without doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day and love being their dad.”