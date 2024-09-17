 
Watch chilling trailer for Anna Kendrick's thriller 'Woman of the Hour'

Anna Kendrick has made her directorial debut with 'Woman of the Hour'

September 17, 2024

Anna Kendrick has made an impressive directorial debut with a disturbing thriller named Woman of the Hour, which is based on a true story.

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Woman of the Hour, which brings to life the chilling story of Rodney Alcala, a real-life serial killer who joined a dating show in the 1970s.

Kendrick, 39, stars as bachelorette Cheryl Bradshaw, who also joined the dating show named The Dating Game.

The movie, written by Ian McDonald, also stars Tony Hale, Daniel Zovatto, Nicolette Robinson, Pete Holmes, Autumn Best, Kathryn Gallagher and Kelley Jakle.

In the chilling trailer, Cheryl and Rodney are seen on a date which gets increasingly uncomfortable and dangerous for Cheryl.

A synopsis for the movie reads: "The stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game."

The Pitch Perfect actress admitted that her directorial debut, which has already garnered rave reviews from critics, had her as “terrified as I've ever been about, frankly, anything."

Anna Kendrick told Entertainment Weekly, "I think there was something about the movie overall that I found compelling. I was aware that while I liked the character, I was way more interested in the movie as a whole."

