Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager are back with another Christmas song after 2023 hit

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are all set for another holiday surprise.

Following the impressive success of their 2023 Christmas song, A Carefree Christmas, the Today with Hoda and Jenna co-hosts are now working on second holiday track.

During the Tuesday episode of the Today show, Kotb shared the exciting news with her co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer.

"We actually are at work on our second Christmas song. we’re going to have another song. We’re going to drop our second single," she said.

Kotb added that Meghan Trainor, the Grammy-winning artist, has penned the new tune.

This announcement came as a surprise to Hager, who teased Kotb for "dropping a secret of ours."

It is worth mentioning that Trainor is also behind the current theme song for the Today with Hoda and Jenna.

The duo’s first holiday song, A Carefree Christmas, which they recorded with vocal coach Cheryl Porter, was well-received and even charted on iTunes last year.

The track became a festive favorite on NBC's morning show and prompted the co-hosts to try their hand at another holiday hit.