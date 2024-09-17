Cillian Murphy unveils dark secrets in 'Small Things Like These' trailer

The trailer for Cillian Murphy's upcoming film the Small Things Like These was released on Tuesday.



Directed by Tim Mielants, who is also known for directing hit series Peaky Blinders, the film is based on Claire Keegan's novella and explores dark secrets surrounding a convent in 1985 Ireland.

In the film Murphy plays Bill Furlong, a hardworking coal merchant and father.

The trailer shows Murphy witnessing disturbing events while making deliveries to a local convent, including a young girl being forced inside against her will, crying out, "Mommy, please! I’m not going in there!"

This discovery leads Furlong to confront the abuses happening within the convent, as well as his own unresolved grief and trauma from the past.

The film highlights the themes of guilt, silence, and the Catholic Church's role in Irish society

It is worth mentioning that Murphy, the Oscar winning actor also plays the role of producer for the film, alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

The Small Things Like These will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.