Why Prince William cannot ‘sweep' Prince Harry betrayal ‘under the carpet'

Prince William and Prince Harry are advised to not come back together in the future .



The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, who are currently not speaking to each other, are told to keep away for the sake of monarchy.

In a poll taken by Mirror, 2550 people out of a 2,958 sample believed that Harry and William will not reconcile.

One said: "It is sad but I don't think the brothers will reconcile. Harry is so blind to all the hurtful words he has spoken as well as written about very private moments about Prince William. When trust is lost in a relationship there will always be a question of when will Harry betray his brother and family again."

A second echoed: "Harry has destroyed the trust he had in the RF. His betrayal is unforgivable. I have been betrayed and I haven't seen or spoken to them in 12 years. Some things you just can't sweep under the carpet regardless of your heritage."

"If it was my brother who betrayed me that way on a world stage I would never ever have a word with him again," shared a third, while a fourth confessed: "Some things are beyond forgiving. Blood is thicker than water they say. Really? Until you've lived it you can't comprehend it."

Another continued: "The monarchy must have truth, loyalty, and dedication for them to do their job and survive. There comes a time in life, if someone in the family keeps doing things that upset and cause problems, someone has to stop what is going on. I am sure William loves his brother, but he has an important job to do and cannot allow this to continue."