Prince Harry ticking off King over closeness with ‘tricky' relative

Prince Harry’s growing closeness to Princess Diana’s family might lead to uncomfortable conversations.



The Duke of Sussex, who makes an effort to keep in touch with Diana’s brother, Charles the Earl Spencer, might make his father upset over doing so.

Speaking for The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward said: "The Spencers are actually making a big effort to include Harry.

"The Spencer children, well they're grown-up now, Harry's cousins, he's actually become quite close to."

Responding to Ingrid’s comments, host Matt Wilkinson then went on to ask: "Would the Royal Family be nervous about Harry becoming close with Earl Spencer?

"Are we on the road to more confrontation if he’s closer to Earl Spencer and the Spencers?"

To which Ingrid said: "Yes I suppose that’s a very good point.

"King Charles, well he was Prince Charles back then, had this big, big fall out with Earl Spencer over the funeral arrangements for Diana and they have never got on.

"He's tricky. I think he's a very intelligent man but he's tricky,” he noted.