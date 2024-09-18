Brittany Mahomes celebrates husband Patrick's special day

Brittany Mahomes celebrated her husband, Patrick Mahomes's birthday with a sweet note.



The American soccer player took to her official Instagram account to mark Patrick's 29th trip around the sun.

She penned down a sweet note, writing: "Happy Birthday to one of the greatest humans ever, my husband, best friend and the best daddy ever!"

She further gushed: "We are so grateful you are ours! We Love Youuuuuu," with a white heart emoji.

Along with her heartfelt wish, she also shared snaps of her with Patrick enjoying his pre birthday celebration as well as his throwback photos.

The first slide of the carousel features, Brittany, who is expecting her third child, posed with her better half with a bouquet of black and red balloons at the back.

The mother of two rested her hand on her growing belly as she flaunted a black and white striped printed mini dress.

It is pertinent to mention that Brittany and Patrick shares two children together including, a daughter, Sterling Sky and a son, Patrick Lavon Mahomes III.