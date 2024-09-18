 
Geo News

Brittany Mahomes celebrates husband Patrick's special day

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted Patrick's photos from his pre-birthday celebration

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2024

Brittany Mahomes celebrates husband Patricks special day
Brittany Mahomes celebrates husband Patrick's special day

Brittany Mahomes celebrated her husband, Patrick Mahomes's birthday with a sweet note.

The American soccer player took to her official Instagram account to mark Patrick's 29th trip around the sun.

She penned down a sweet note, writing: "Happy Birthday to one of the greatest humans ever, my husband, best friend and the best daddy ever!"

She further gushed: "We are so grateful you are ours! We Love Youuuuuu," with a white heart emoji.

Brittany Mahomes celebrates husband Patricks special day

Along with her heartfelt wish, she also shared snaps of her with Patrick enjoying his pre birthday celebration as well as his throwback photos.

The first slide of the carousel features, Brittany, who is expecting her third child, posed with her better half with a bouquet of black and red balloons at the back.

The mother of two rested her hand on her growing belly as she flaunted a black and white striped printed mini dress.

It is pertinent to mention that Brittany and Patrick shares two children together including, a daughter, Sterling Sky and a son, Patrick Lavon Mahomes III.

Margot Robbie, Tom Archeley set to officially work on major new project
Margot Robbie, Tom Archeley set to officially work on major new project
Taylor Swift reveals what she always look for in a partner
Taylor Swift reveals what she always look for in a partner
Miley Cyrus' 'biggest fear' revealed after getting sued for copyright
Miley Cyrus' 'biggest fear' revealed after getting sued for copyright
Prince Harry makes major announcement after King Charles, Prince William's olive branch
Prince Harry makes major announcement after King Charles, Prince William's olive branch
Prince Harry ticking off King over closeness with ‘tricky' relative video
Prince Harry ticking off King over closeness with ‘tricky' relative
Katy Perry calls Orlando Bloom's son 'best person' in her family
Katy Perry calls Orlando Bloom's son 'best person' in her family
Meghan Markle is not in ‘business of listening' at work
Meghan Markle is not in ‘business of listening' at work
Prince Harry mocked over ‘real achievements' during key time in life
Prince Harry mocked over ‘real achievements' during key time in life