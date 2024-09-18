Taylor Swift reveals what she always look for in a partner

Taylor Swift reveals she always wanted a partner who's comfortable being in the limelight

Taylor Swift has seemingly found 'the one' in her footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce.

In a resurfaced interview, Swift, 34 but 21 at the time, can be seen revealing how she always wanted her partner to share the same anticipation towards fame.

“It’s so heartbreaking when things click, but your comfort level with fame is so different than [the person you’re dating],” she can be heard saying in 60 Minutes shared in the program’s A Second Look podcast on Tuesday.

“‘Cause I don’t care … It doesn’t matter to me who’s looking, but it does to some people,” Swift can be heard saying in the clip.

"You couldn’t really have a good relationship with someone who cares that much. It seems a little unnecessary to care that much about keeping people out.”

As of recent, Swift has clearly elaborated that both her and Kelce, also 34, are comfortable being in the limelight.

Just this weekend, Swift was spotted cheering for the famous tight end at his Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals and also got their photo taken at Patrick Mahomes’ 29th birthday bash later that night.

The Grammy-winning singer also gave Kelce a shoutout at MTV VMAs in her final speech.

Swift iterated the same in a 2023 Person of the Year profile.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she noted.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

As for Kelce, he understands Swift's perspective and shares a similar view as per WSJ. Magazine’s December/January issue.

“Obviously, I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them. I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it,” he told the publication.

“The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange,” he added.

Plus, earlier this month, he also joked he has no problem with being Swift’s “arm candy.”

“It’s the life I chose, I guess. I have fun with it,” he said on CBS Mornings.