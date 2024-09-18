Meghan Markle expected to return to UK with Prince Harry?

Prince Harry has confirmed that he will be travelling to the UK later this month to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony but Meghan Markle’s attendance is still in doubt.



The Duke of Sussex will arrive in London on September 30 for the event but it is still unclear if the Duchess of Sussex would accompany him.

Confirming his UK trip, Harry said, "I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.”

“These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals."

Harry last attended the ceremony back in 2023 without Meghan Markle so the chances of the former Suits star joining him are low.

The Duke also said in an ITV interview earlier this year that he would “never” bring Meghan back to the country amid his ongoing war with British government over security.

"There is more than enough attention on me and my wife (Meghan) anyway,” he said. "They pushed me too far.”

"It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read and whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me.

"It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."