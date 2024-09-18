Robert Pattinson's long delayed film 'Mickey 17' trailer released

Robert Pattinson's new film Mickey 17 finally released its first trailer and has left fans excited.



The science fiction film featured the 38-year-old playing multiple versions of a character named Mickey Barnes, while Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Noami Ackie will also be starring in the film.

According to Daily Mail, Mickey leaves Earth for the brighter pastures of interstellar colonization while agreeing to be “expendable,” as his character is a type of person who works dangerous jobs and has their body regrown while their consciousness transferred.

However, the goofy title character, which is also the seventeenth version of the original Mickey, gets an unexpected surprise when he runs into another version of himself who has been simultaneously created, which threatens the survival of the entire Mickey line.

As per the publication, the film is directed by the acclaimed South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, who is known for a string of now-classic Korean films, including the serial killer–thriller Memories Of Murder, the monster movie The Host, and the suspense thriller Mother.

Moreover, he made his English-language debut with 2013's Snowpiercer, and he followed it up with the multilingual Okja in 2017, before scoring his biggest success to date with 2019's Parasite.

Additionally, the filmmaker appeared to be leaning in to the dark comedy in Mickey 17, as the trailer focuses on Pattinson's character's numerous grisly deaths, most of which are played for laughs, as per the outlet.

As far as the film is concerned, Mickey 17 will be released first in South Korea on January 28, 2025, followed by a global release on January 31.