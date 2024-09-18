Everything Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's hidden about their relationship comes to light

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hidden relationship dynamics have just been brought to light.

Body language expert, Darren Stanton made these observations on behalf of Betfair Live Casino.

He began the entire thing by dubbing the couple “stronger than ever” and added, “in recent events, Harry and Meghan have demonstrated that they have found a new closeness within their relationship.... They seemed to be on another level of feeling in sync and connected with one another.”

“From kissing in public to rarely distancing themselves from each other, this tactile behavior proves they’re feeling stronger than ever about their connection and it continues to grow.”

Even during their trips to Africa and Colombia Mr Stanton points out that, “We’ve seen Meghan observing Harry from the sidelines while he’s focused and concentrating—and she’s looked at Harry adoringly and displayed feelings of pride and comfort. It’s shown that Meghan is proud to be Harry’s wife and he continues to impress her five years after they got married.”

Before concluding he also added, “The couple have gone from strength to strength over the years they’ve been together," and "have been through so much in the public eye, and it is a testament to their strength and resilience, and just how strong a partnership they are—they are only continuing to grow in that respect."