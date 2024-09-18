50 Cent trolls Diddy over bizarre items retrieved during home raid

50 Cent is at it again after recent developments in lawsuits against music mogul Sean Diddy Combs.

The rapper could not contain his laughter over the objectionable items recovered from Diddy’s home raid and took to X.

His post featured a recent picture with Drew Barrymore taken right after his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV,” the In Da Club rapper captioned the image on Tuesday, jokingly adding, “and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house.”

This isn’t the first time Cent, 49, has aimed at Diddy since the piling lawsuits began.

Cent previously even vowed to produce a documentary about the situation titled Diddy Do It?

“Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing!” 50 Cent sarcastically captioned an Instagram post alongside a viral footage of Diddy beating up his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura outside his hotel room. “This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all.”

He also wrote on X, “The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…. Maury vibes.”

Ventura later filed a s**ual abuse lawsuit against him, after which at least seven other people leveled similar accusations against Combs. He has denied all their claims.

Currently, Diddy is in prison amid the ongoing investigation over suspected s** trafficking and racketeering.