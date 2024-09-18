 
Geo News

Prince William receives exciting news amid Harry's UK return announcement

Prince Harry will visit UK this month after receiving sweet birthday wishes from King Charles and Prince William

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2024

Prince William receives exciting news amid Harrys UK return announcement
Prince William receives exciting news amid Harry's UK return announcement

Prince William has received exciting news hours after he issued his personal statement following Prince Harry’s UK return announcement.

The Prince of Wales took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and issued an emotional statement ahead of a historic Aston Villa match.

He tweeted, “The last time @AVFCOfficial won in the top European competition, it was the month before I was born. Let’s hope tonight is the first step towards another European adventure!

“My thoughts this evening are also with Villa legend Gary Shaw’s friends and family following his passing yesterday. #UTV W.”

Prince William receives exciting news amid Harrys UK return announcement

The future king’s statement comes after it was announced that Prince Harry, the WellChild Patron, will be attending the prestigious national 2024 WellChild Awards taking place in London on September 30th.

Amid these developments, Prince William received super exciting news as Aston Villa made a glorious return to the European flight with a wonderful 3-0 victory against Young Boys in Switzerland.

Playing at the Stadion Wankdorf on an artificial pitch there were some concerns that Villa wouldn’t adapt to the conditions and for the opening 20 minutes the hosts were the better side. 

Prince William shutting down Prince Harry
Prince William shutting down Prince Harry
Taylor Swift shares heartbreaking breakup admission despite having ‘clicked' so well
Taylor Swift shares heartbreaking breakup admission despite having ‘clicked' so well
Wilmer Valderrama recalls friendly rivalry with Ashton Kutcher
Wilmer Valderrama recalls friendly rivalry with Ashton Kutcher
Prince Harry expects heartfelt gesture from King Charles upon UK arrival
Prince Harry expects heartfelt gesture from King Charles upon UK arrival
Zayn Malik makes huge announcement 10 years after 'One Direction' exit
Zayn Malik makes huge announcement 10 years after 'One Direction' exit
Eva Mendes ending her 10 year acting hiatus?
Eva Mendes ending her 10 year acting hiatus?
Prince Harry gives befitting response to Prince William over his ‘hollow' gesture
Prince Harry gives befitting response to Prince William over his ‘hollow' gesture
David Schwimmer makes huge claim about 'Friends' costar Matthew Perry
David Schwimmer makes huge claim about 'Friends' costar Matthew Perry