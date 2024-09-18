Prince William receives exciting news amid Harry's UK return announcement

Prince William has received exciting news hours after he issued his personal statement following Prince Harry’s UK return announcement.



The Prince of Wales took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and issued an emotional statement ahead of a historic Aston Villa match.

He tweeted, “The last time @AVFCOfficial won in the top European competition, it was the month before I was born. Let’s hope tonight is the first step towards another European adventure!

“My thoughts this evening are also with Villa legend Gary Shaw’s friends and family following his passing yesterday. #UTV W.”

The future king’s statement comes after it was announced that Prince Harry, the WellChild Patron, will be attending the prestigious national 2024 WellChild Awards taking place in London on September 30th.

Amid these developments, Prince William received super exciting news as Aston Villa made a glorious return to the European flight with a wonderful 3-0 victory against Young Boys in Switzerland.

Playing at the Stadion Wankdorf on an artificial pitch there were some concerns that Villa wouldn’t adapt to the conditions and for the opening 20 minutes the hosts were the better side.