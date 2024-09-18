 
Buckingham Palace officially explains reason for Prince Harry's birthday tribute

The Palace has finally announced via an official source what the birthday tribute was all about

September 18, 2024

Buckingham Palace officially explains reason for Prince Harry's birthday tribute

Buckingham Palace has finally shed some light into what they intended with this birthday tribute to Prince Harry.

For those unversed, this tribute marked the royals’ 40th year of life and it is also the year the Duke is set to receive a massive payout from the trust fund that the Queen Mother set up for both Prince William and Prince Harry.

The amount he will inherit amounts to £19 million, and was set up in 1994, hence it will not be subjected to any inheritance tax in the UK, according to experts from a company named Stocklytics.

In regards to the Palace’s intentions behind this tribute, which has not happened for a number of years now, an official source in the King’s office explained that this was an exception given that “generally” non-landmark birthdays do not receive birthday tribute posts for those that are not working members.

According to a report by The Daily Beast, the statement from the source reads that the Palace “sometimes posted for landmark birthdays of non-working royals.”

The tributes were shared on both King Charles’ social media account, as well as an Instagram Story from Prince William and Kate Middletons’.

