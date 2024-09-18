 
Travis Kelce's family shares what they really think about Taylor Swift

Here is what the Kelce’s really think about Taylor Swift and her relationship with Travis

Web Desk
September 18, 2024

Travis Kelce's family shares what they really think about Taylor Swift romance

Insight into what the Kelce household thinks of Taylor Swift and her relationship with Travis has been brought to light by an inside source.

This insider weighed in on everything during their most candid chat with Life & Style magazine.

They began by saying, “She fits in well with his crew,” and "she’s completely down-to-Earth around them and not what they thought a superstar would be like.”

So “they genuinely like her,” the inside source added before signing off from the conversation.

For those unversed, this update has been brought forward amid paparazzi snaps and reports that the Kelce’s have been having a lot of one-on-one moments with the Eras’ Tour singer.

As of right now, she’s been seen in in the Kelce’s family suit at the NFL games against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

In regards to Swift’s plans for a return, she is scheduled to resume her ongoing tour on October 13th with a concert in Miami, but is on a break till then. 

