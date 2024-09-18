Prince Harry hurts Meghan Markle with major plans for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry has seemingly left his wife Meghan Markle upset with his latest decision about their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



King Charles younger son is reportedly drawing up major plans for his kids as the duke celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday.

According to reports Harry will inherit $10 million from royal family after he turned 40.

The Telegraph reported that Harry’s late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, deposited money in a trust fund for her great-grandchildren in 1994.

As a result, he will receive about $10.5 million from the trust now that he’s officially 40.

As Harry is set to inherit millions, the duke has reportedly made major plans for his kids, seemingly upsetting his wife Meghan by not mentioning her and keeping her away from the inheritance.

The GB News, citing a source reported, "He wants to put the inheritance away for their future, especially for Archie and Lili."

Earlier, in a statement ahead of his 40th birthday, Harry also spoke about the importance of his children, Archie and Lilibet, and did not mention Meghan.

He said, "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work."

"Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."