Nick Cannon reveals how ex-wife Mariah Carey coping with death of her mother, sister

Nick Cannon has revealed his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, is now fine following the tragic deaths of both her mother and sister last month.

Speaking to Page Six on the red carpet at the Fox Fall Press Day in Los Angeles, the Masked Singer host shared that Mariah is relying on their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 13, during this tumultuous time.

“She’s doing the best that she possibly can, consi for support during this tumultuous time.dering the circumstances,” said Nick, who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016. “But as a family, we just got to be there to support one another, show love.”



“She’s really having a great time with the kids,” shared the TV host. “That is, you know, the most important thing in the world to her, so it’s outstanding to see them supporting their mom the way they do.”



Last Month, Mariah revealed on social media that her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, passed away on the same day.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," explained the Emotions songstress in an Instagram statement on August 27.



“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time,” she added.

