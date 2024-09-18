Demi Moore remembers how much ‘shame' she's endured

Demi Moore remembers how ‘shame’ was brought to her

Demi Moore called to mind the time when “shame” was brought to her for receiving a pay check worth more than a million.

For those unversed, Demi faced severe criticism back in 1996 for working in the Striptease movie with a hefty pay check and becoming the highest paid actor in the world.

She recently appeared on The New York Times’ The Interview podcast to promote The Substance, where she said, “Well, with Striptease, it was as if I had betrayed women, and with G.I. Jane, it was as if I had betrayed men.”

“But I think the interesting piece is that when I became the highest-paid actress — why is it that, at that moment, the choice was to bring me down? I don’t take this personally. I think anyone who had been in the position that was the first to get that kind of equality of pay would probably have taken a hit. But because I did a film that was dealing with the world of stripping and the body, I was extremely shamed,” she revealed.

Moreover, the Flawless star admitted that she was married to Bruce Willis when she got $12.5 million for her movie, but she never drew a comparison between her salary and her then-husband’s.

She explained that it was not about comparing myself to him because she knew what he was earning, but she thought if she was doing the same amount of work, then she should have paid the same.

Moving forward Moore also talked about her famous Vanity Fair cover photo that she did while pregnant.

She concluded by wondering, “And it’s no different than when I did the cover for Vanity Fair pregnant. I didn’t understand why it was such a big deal, why women when they were pregnant needed to be hidden?”