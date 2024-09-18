Meghan Markle, Prince Harry launch new campaign after King Charles, William's message

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry launch new campaign after King Charles, William message

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a meaningful statement through their Archewell foundation, urging people to vote in the upcoming 2024 US election.



The royal couple have launched the new campaign to make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in “shaping America’s future.”

In their statement shared on Archewell foundation’s website, Archie and Lilibet doting parents say that voting is 'a fundamental way to influence communities' and make a 'more equitable world.'

Meghan and Harry’s statement reads, “In honor of National Voter Registration Day, The Archewell Foundation team came together for a meaningful volunteer activity to support and empower our communities. Using Vote Forward’s impactful letter-writing tool, our team wrote personalized letters encouraging unregistered voters to take a crucial step: registering to vote.”

They went on saying, “Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities.

“At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world. By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters.”

Meghan and Harry, who moved to US back in 2020, further said “Together, let’s make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in shaping America’s future.”

Meghan and Harry have launched the new campaign after King Charles and William extended love and sweet wishes to the duke on his 40th birthday.